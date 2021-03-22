Saints lose their 2022 sixth-round pick for COVID-19 violations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints no longer have their 2022 sixth-round pick because of COVID-19 violations. The Saints were also fined $700,000 for their COVID transgressions.
Coach Payton was fined $100,000, and the Black and Gold was fined $250,000 after Week 2 of the 2020 season. Those fines were levied after Payton didn’t cover his face on the sidelines in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
New Orleans was also fined $500,000 for a mask less celebration that was witnessed on social media.
The Saints are the only team in the NFL to lose a draft pick for COVID-19 violations. The Raiders received fines, but no loss of picks for their COVID-19 violations.
