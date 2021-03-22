NOPD search for suspects in Bourbon Street shooting that injured 2 bystanders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Under a beautiful sunny sky, Bourbon street is nearly back to its rambunctious nature and locals and visitors alike chose to take advantage.
“I had never been to New Orleans so I thought we’d visit this weekend,” said Lisa Whitlock
First-time visitors say Bourbon gave them a refreshing break from the crime and covid restrictions of home.
“It’s like oh wow even though I have my mask in hand, it’s nice to sit back and recharge,” said Mia Reynolds.
However, they were surprised to find out a shooting injured two bystanders the night before just feet from where they were standing.
“That’s crazy, I mean nowadays it doesn’t surprise me more and more stuff has been happening like that…. it’s not going to stop me from visiting it is what it is,” said Whitlock.
The NOPD is now looking for two possible suspects, saying they were arguing with someone in the 300 block of Bourbon street around 11 o’clock Saturday night when the argument escalated.
The NOPD says that’s when the person wearing a black jacket pulled out a gun and fired it, hitting the two bystanders.
This shooting comes nearly two weeks after a witness described another shooting that injured two teen boys two blocks over.
The NOPD since charged a Florida woman in that incident, but visitors say while they’re not happy to hear of the crime scenes they say they’re choosing to enjoy what the city has to offer while keeping their safety in mind.
“I hope it brings more people together in the hard times but I don’t feel unsafe right now by any means, I see people having a great time, all different people, all different races, all different backgrounds and its nice to have this experience because its life again,” said Reynolds.
If anyone has any information on the suspects, call Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
