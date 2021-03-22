Multiple East Texas fire departments fight house fire in Malakoff subdivision

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters from multiple East Texas fire departments battled a house fire in the Long Cove subdivision in Malakoff early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, firefighters with PSFR were asked to provide mutual aid for a structure fire in the Long Cove subdivision at about 1:54 a.m. Sunday.
The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department chief arrived on the scene first, and PSFR’s chief and Engine 1 got there a short time later. They found that the fire had already been burning in the home’s void and attic spaces for some time, the Facebook post stated.
Firefighters used multiple fire hoses to put the fire out.
“This fire was a challenge due to building construction, setback, and a lack of water supply,” the Facebook post stated. “Multiple fire departments were requested due to these challenges.”
The Payne Springs Fire Rescue chief was in command at the scene, and that fire department responded with three engines and a tanker.
There were no injuries, the Facebook post stated. The house was occupied by 10 people at the time of the fire.
“The Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire,” the Facebook post stated.
Along with PSFR, the following fire departments responded to the house fire: Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Malakoff, Trinidad, Southside, North 19, Tool, Athens, Murchison, Baxter, Mabank, Kerens, Caney City. UT Health EMS also responded to the fire.
