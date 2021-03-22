Man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - Panama City Beach Police are releasing more details about the death of a man who jumped from a condo balcony Sunday.
He reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.
Police said they were called to the Sunrise Beach Resort to a report of a dead person. Police said when they arrived, they found Timothy Ackerman, 31, of Panama City Beach.
They said the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings indicate Ackerman attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the building.
Police also say they want to remind everyone that it is illegal to trespass and there is no legal place in Florida that allows BASE jumping.
If you have more information on this case, call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.
