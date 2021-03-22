LSP: Impaired motorist caught driving wrong way on I-20

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A breath test showed a motorist caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 had a blood-alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers got a report early Sunday morning of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-20 west of Goodwill Road in Bossier Parish. They found a Volkswagen Passat headed west in the eastbound lanes and, when it failed to stop, gave chase.
Bossier sheriff’s deputies and troopers closed interstate entrance ramps in the area.
And one or more of the car’s tires then were flattened by deflation devices that troopers deployed as the vehicle approached the Interstate 220 interchange.
Even then, the driver continued for a short distance. He was apprehended when he tried to make a U-turn.
Authorities later identified the driver as 23-year-old Dmetrius Desean Richard, of Shreveport. He remains in Bossier Maximum-security Facility at Plain Dealing, where he was booked at 9:09 a.m. Sunday.
He is charged with one count each of flight from an officer, driving the wrong way on a roadway and first-offense driving while intoxicated, booking records show. His bond has been set at $1,000 each on the charges of DWI and flight from an officer.
