Louisiana launches grassroots campaign to get people vaccinated

“There has been some hesitancy, but I think the more information we get out into the communities about the effectiveness of the vaccines, that it’s being administered by professionals who know what they are doing, and the minimal side effects, because I know that is something people are concerned about,” Jenkins said. “It is safe to get the vaccine. If we want to open the state back up, this is the direction we need to go in. In the African American community, there have been things that have happened in the past that has people concerned. There are also a lot of people in the community that felt like the vaccine was developed really quickly and they are just not certain it is safe. We are reminding everyone, especially those in the African American community, there were African Americans who were very much involved in the development of this vaccine. Not only that, but we have also talked with many panels of physicians and healthcare professionals who have discussed the effectiveness of the vaccine.”