At least 6 people shot Saturday night including two on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police is investigating a series of shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning that injured at least six people.
Two people were shot in the 300 block of Bourbon Street around 11 p.m. One of the victims. a 35-year-old man was shot to the leg and was taken to the hospital.
The NOPD says the pictured male, wearing a green shirt and blue hat, became engaged in a verbal altercation with another person. At some point, the altercation escalated and the other pictured male, wearing a black jacket, produced a gun and fired it striking two bystanders.
Only minutes later, another shooting injured a man in the 2100 block of Pauger Street in the 7th Ward. He was found shot inside a stolen Nissan Maxima.
Then, around 11:45 p.m., a 19-year-old male was shot in the foot near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Elaine Street.
The most recent shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue.
Two people were hit by gunfire; one to the hand, and another with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
No additional information is available regarding any of these shootings.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.