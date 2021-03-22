Law officers go to Bossier City residence in search of suspect in Texas homicide case

He’s wanted on a murder charge in connection with shooting at Dallas nightclub that killed 1, wounded 7

Law officers go to Bossier City residence in search of suspect in Texas homicide case
Law officers went to a residence in the 1200 block of Olwen Drive in Bossier City the evening of March 22 in search of a suspect believed to be connected to a homicide in Texas, Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | March 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:55 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There was a large law enforcement presence in a Bossier City neighborhood Monday evening.

They could be seen outside a residence in the 1200 block of Olwen Drive. That’s just south of Shed Road and off Meadowview Drive.

Suspect sought in Bossier City wanted in connection with Dallas nightclub shooting that killed 1, wounded 7

That’s where authorities thought they would find a suspect believed to be connected to a homicide in Texas, Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry said.

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Jonathan Rogers, 21, is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at the Dallas nightclub Pryme Bar that killed one person and wounded seven others.

The suspect was not found when authorities entered the house, Landry added.

Among those involved were state police, Bossier City police’s special operations and negotiations teams and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s violent offenders task force.

Law officers go to Bossier City residence in search of suspect in Texas homicide case

RELATED:

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.