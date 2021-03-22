Governor believes Arkansas mask mandate will be removed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he believes his plan to remove a mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will take place at the end of the month, as previously announced.
On CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday, Hutchinson said the goals he announced in February to lift the mask mandate that include a positivity rate of below 10% or fewer than 750 hospitalizations are being met and he believes the mask requirement will be removed.
The state’s positivity rate was 9%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday, and the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 216 people hospitalized.
