Following probation decision, OSU to meet Tuesday to discuss F. King Alexander

As part of the agenda, the board may hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing and pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) to review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing. The board may also hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(f), to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection.