On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions

Even if he’d hoped to, Biden can’t set aside the death penalty issue entirely. It came up Monday when the Supreme Court said it will consider a request — first made by the Trump administration — to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev that a lower court tossed in July. The Biden administration could chose to say the government no longer opposes the lower court decision, though that, like everything with the death penalty, would undoubtedly create controversy.