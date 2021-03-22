COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to essential workers Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Essential workers across Louisiana can now begin lining up to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the state continues its vaccination roll out.
According to the latest Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) data, over 568,000 residents are fully vaccinated, while over 1.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Here’s who can be vaccinated beginning Monday, March 22:
- Bank tellers
- Child, youth, and family service workers
- Clergy
- Construction workers
- Energy workers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers
- Frontline government workers
- Grocery store workers
- Institutes of higher education faculty/staff
- IT and communications workers
- Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys, and public defenders
- Manufacturing workers
- Media workers
- Postal workers
- Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
- Public health workers
- Public safety engineers and other workers
- Transportation workers including river pilots
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Water and wastewater workers
- Waste management workers
During a recent news conference, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated the general public will likely have access to the vaccine before the federal goal of May 1.
“I believe this will be the last expansion of eligibility we’re going to make before we open it up to the general public,” said Gov. Edwards. “Meaning, the only move I can see at the moment going forward into the future will be to say ‘everybody in Louisiana 16 and older who wants to have the vaccine, and hasn’t had it yet, you are now eligible.’”
Vaccinations continue in northwest Louisiana through LSU Health Shreveport, as well as other local healthcare providers. Here are dates and times of vaccination clinics this week:
LSU Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport)
Tuesday, March 23
- 5 to 9 p.m.
- Who: General public
- Vaccine: First dose of Pfizer
Wednesday through Friday, March 24 through 26
- 12 to 5 p.m.
- Who: Educators and healthcare workers only (bring proof of employment, along with ID and insurance information)
- Vaccine: First/second dose of Pfizer
Louisiana State Fair Grounds (3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport)
Wednesday through Saturday, March 24 through 27
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Who: General public
- Vaccine: First/second dose of Pfizer
River Town Market, Coushatta (5115 Cut Off Rd., Coushatta)
Thursday, March 25
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Vaccine: Pfizer
LSU Health Shreveport strongly encourages the public to preregister before getting the vaccine. Preregister here.
Other groups of people across Louisiana remain eligible to be vaccinated. A list from LDH can be found here.
Minden Medical Clinic of Haughton, as well as Minden Medical Center, is also hosting COVID-19 vaccination events this week. Here are the dates and times:
First Baptist Church Haughton (105 E Washington Ave., Haughton)
Wednesday, March 24
Minden Medical Center (1 Medical Plaza Pl., Minden)
Thursday, March 25
