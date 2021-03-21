East Texas VeraBank customers report difficulties in using debit cards, accessing accounts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many VeraBank customers experienced difficulties when they tried to use their debit cards or access their accounts online Saturday. Several people called KLTV News to report the situation.
One man named Troy Greene said he was stranded for five hours on Friday because he had run out of gas and was unable to access his VeraBank account to pay for more. On Saturday morning, Greene was still unable to access any money in his account or use his debit card, preventing him from paying bills due this weekend and making it difficult to provide for his three-year-old son.
“It is has been so stressful trying to figure out how I am going to feed my son because I am laid off right now due to COVID, and the little money I have right now I need access to,” Greene said.
Numerous people have commented and complained under the post on the VeraBank Facebook page that announced that a system upgrade would occur from March 19 through March 22.
Representatives for VeraBank are responding to the customers who commented via direct messages.
The VeraBank Facebook post stated, “IMPORTANT! System upgrade begins this Friday evening, March 19, and goes through Monday morning, March 22. On Saturday, March 20, all of our drive-thrus will be closed due to the system upgrade. Mobile Banking, Online Banking, and Business Electronic Banking will be unavailable throughout the weekend.”
The Facebook post also stated that people may go to this link to get more details about the upgrade.
The page with information about the system upgrade states, that personal banking customers will not be able to access their online and mobile banking during the upgrade and online account opening will not be available. It also states, “This will not affect your ability to use your debit cards or our ATMs.” According to Greene, who now has had access to his account resorted the bank didn’t keep this promise.
“They said that we would still be able to use our cards at the ATM, and that we would still have complete access to our money using our debit cards which wasn’t the case at all,” said Greene. “We had absolutely no access to our money.”
Woodie Tipps, VeraBank’s executive vice president and chief retail officer, said they have been planning the system upgrade they mentioned in their Facebook post for months. He said they tried to give as much advanced warning as possible and added that they sent their customers letters, e-mail alerts, and reminders via social media posts about this weekend.
Tipps also said they have tried to reach out to the people that tried to reach VeraBank through their social media pages. He said they’ve been monitoring the situation, and it looks like thousands of their customers have been able to use their debit cards today.
Tipps said he used his debit card four times earlier Saturday to make sure that it was working. He added that they think that only a small number of their customers are having issues related to the system upgrade.
“We certainly want all of our customers to have a good experience,” Tipps said. “I know it can be embarrassing, frustrating, and even frightening we your debit card is declined.”
Tipps said there are a variety of different reasons that a debit card may be declined by a business. He added that they don’t think all the debit card issues are related to the bank’s system upgrade.
Many of the customers who have commented under VeraBank’s Facebook post about the system upgrade said their debit cards have not been working today. Others said that they haven’t been able to get through when they called the bank’s customer service line.
VeraBank has branches in Athens, Austin, Bryan-College Station, Chandler, Corsicana, Florence, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Henderson, Huntsville, Jefferson, Kilgore, Killeen, Lakeport, Liberty Hill, Longview, Lufkin, Malakoff, Marshall, Mexia, Mt. Enterprise, Mt. Pleasant, Palestine, Round Rock, Tatum, Temple, Tyler, Waskom, and White Oak.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.