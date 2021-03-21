Carter and Peterson to face off in runoff for 2nd Congressional seat

“Tonight’s results are a victory for bold solutions to the big problems our district is facing. From the start, this campaign has been about giving power back to the people and rebuilding stronger. We’re ready for change from the status quo, and this is our moment. This district has never been represented in Congress by someone who looks like me, but thanks to the people of the 2nd Congressional District, we’re going to change that.”I’m ready to continue fighting for continued COVID relief, Medicare for all, a strong public education system, and a Green New Deal. We’re carrying tonight’s momentum straight to April 24 with a grassroots team that is growing by the day.”