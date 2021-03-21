Carter and Peterson to face off in runoff for 2nd Congressional seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With over 90 percent of precincts reporting, it is projected that Democrats Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson will go head-to-head in a runoff election scheduled for April 24.
According to official but incomplete results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Carter led all candidates with around 36 percent of the vote. Peterson qualifies for the runoff finishing with around 23 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers, the third Democratic challenger from Baton Rouge, finished with around 21 percent of the vote.
Carter announced his bid shortly after Cedric Richmond announced that he would leave his seat to serve in President Joe Biden’s administration and Carter also received Richmond’s endorsement.
In Peterson’s quest to win the seat, she hopes to become the first African-American woman to serve Louisiana in Congress.
Under Louisiana’s open primary system, any race in which no candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote would go to a runoff with the top two finishers.
Peterson released a statement Saturday night following the results saying, ”I’m honored by the faith that so many have put in me tonight. I also want to thank every candidate who put their name on the ballot and made this race the most progressive campaign in recent memory in our district.
“Tonight’s results are a victory for bold solutions to the big problems our district is facing. From the start, this campaign has been about giving power back to the people and rebuilding stronger. We’re ready for change from the status quo, and this is our moment. This district has never been represented in Congress by someone who looks like me, but thanks to the people of the 2nd Congressional District, we’re going to change that.”I’m ready to continue fighting for continued COVID relief, Medicare for all, a strong public education system, and a Green New Deal. We’re carrying tonight’s momentum straight to April 24 with a grassroots team that is growing by the day.”
Sen. Troy Carter posted to Twitter Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.