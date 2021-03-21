Arkansas COVID-19 case, hospitalization counts drop further

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of active Arkansas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues its downward trend.
The Department of Health reported active cases, or ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, dropped by 13 Saturday to 2,676.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 17 to 216, while four new COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 5,533.
The state reported 274 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its pandemic case total to 328,547. The department said it administered 19,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses Saturday.
So far, almost 948,000 doses have been administered of the 1.67 million doses allotted to the state.
