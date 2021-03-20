Shooting at hotel leaves mother, child injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, March 20, just after 12 p.m.
The incident occurred at the Super 8 hotel on Monkhouse Drive.
Officials say a mother and her small child, between the ages of four and five, were shot in their hotel room.
Both victims were transferred to the hospital. The mother is said to be fine and has been released, however, the child remains in life threatening condition.
There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
