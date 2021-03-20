Happy spring! Dry this weekend but rainy next week

Happy first day of Spring! A great start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny skies and thankfully no rain in the forecast today but that changes next week!
Today: a cool morning start but we’ll warm into the upper 50s and low 60s around lunch time. Highs will max out in the low to mid 60s with an increase in cloud cover around Louisiana and Arkansas this afternoon. Clouds will gradually go away this evening leaving clear overnight skies. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s.
Sunday is looking sunny and warm! After starting in the mid 40s, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies and calm winds. Beginning the next day, our next weather maker will bring in cloudier skies and the chance for rain.
The first of 2 weather makers next week will spread clouds and eventually some showers back into the area on Monday evening that will linger until early Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather appear low. Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Tuesday looks a little warmer as we dry out in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain and a few storms are back Wednesday into Thursday. Severe weather chances looks like they’ll stay on the low end, but we’ll be your First Alert if that changes. Temperatures will continue to run in the upper 60s to low 70s for midweek.
Sunshine and dry weather are expected to return by Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great weekend!
