1 dead, 1 in custody following Robinhood Street shooting; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified Jodeci Fisher, 28, as the man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
SPD responded to the scene of a shooting around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
The shooting happened on Robinhood Street near Thornhill Avenue.
Police say there was an argument in the street that led to one man being shot in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:35 a.m.
According to police, one person is in custody.
