Bus carrying softball team involved in crash in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on U.S. 84 on Friday, March 19 in DeSoto Parish.
The Castor softball team was on the Bienville Parish bus when it was involved in the accident with a pick-up truck. None of the passengers on the bus were injured.
The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital with broken bones.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
