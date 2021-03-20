Bus carrying softball team involved in crash in DeSoto Parish

By Kaitlyn Gibson | March 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 12:05 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on U.S. 84 on Friday, March 19 in DeSoto Parish.

The Castor softball team was on the Bienville Parish bus when it was involved in the accident with a pick-up truck. None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

School bus involved in crash in DeSoto Parish. (Source: Brittney Morgan)

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital with broken bones.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

