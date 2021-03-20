Accused construction site thieves arrested in Harrison County

The report states the driver, identified as Dany Alvarez, stated he had been told it was okay for him to get the lumber and materials. According to the report, the builder stated he did not give anyone permission to remove any building materials. An arrest was made of the driver and the passenger, identified as Josefina Martinez, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Gregg County. After the arrest, and incidental to the impounding of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be a narcotic substance in a clear baggie in the vehicle.