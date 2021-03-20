Accused construction site thieves arrested in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for allegedly attempting to steal construction supplies.
According to a statement released by Jay Webb, Public Information Officer for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies answered responded to a call on Maple Springs Road in Longview regarding claims of a theft in progress at a construction site. The builder and owner of the materials was alerted to the theft by a camera at the location and was observing the alleged theft as it was occurring, and identified the vehicle in question and its occupants. Deputies then made a traffic stop of the vehicle.
The report states the driver, identified as Dany Alvarez, stated he had been told it was okay for him to get the lumber and materials. According to the report, the builder stated he did not give anyone permission to remove any building materials. An arrest was made of the driver and the passenger, identified as Josefina Martinez, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Gregg County. After the arrest, and incidental to the impounding of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be a narcotic substance in a clear baggie in the vehicle.
After Investigators recovered the video and as the alleged suspects were interviewed, it was discovered that there had been several other thefts of materials from building sites in the area and neighboring counties. Investigators recovered numerous items in Gregg County and locations in Harrison County that were taken during this and other thefts.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.