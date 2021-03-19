United Way of Greater Texarkana fundraising campaign raises $720,000

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana 2021 fundraising campaign came to an end on the morning of Friday, March 19.
The goal of the campaign was to raise $900,000, and while they did not reach their goal, leaders are happy with the $720,000 they were able to raise. President Mark Bledsoe said they will still be able to totally fund the request from their partnering agencies with the money they raised.
Bledsoe said COVID-19 brought unusual challenges this past year with many businesses closing or laying off employees.
“We were able to do this without having all our major fundraisers, which is about 80,000 to 100,000. If those numbers had been put in there, we would have actually surpassed and had the best year in the last seven or eight years,” said Bledsoe.
This year, Cooper Tire and United Steel Workers Union were the number one campaign with over $140,000 in pledges. The next campaign will begin in September.
United Way of Greater Texarkana serves over 30 agencies in a nine-county region.
