Texarkana food bank receives $40,000 donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana was on the other end of donations this afternoon, when the group received a $40,000 check from Tyson Foods Inc.
Harvest leaders say the grant will provide support to the Mobile Pantry programs in Howard, Pike and Hempstead Counties in southwest Arkansas.
Harvest Executive Director Camille Wrinkle says a year dealing with COVID-19 increased the need for their mobile pantry, making today’s check presentation special.
“We still have a higher need but we don’t have as many resources. We came to some emergency funding last year and that has tapered off, so any grants we get like this in funding it’s just more important than ever,” said Wrinkle.
Wrinkle said over the past years, Tyson Foods has donated $140,000 and 750,000 pounds of food to Harvest. Harvest Regional Food Bank serves 10 counties in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
