Shreveport native Kenny Wayne Shepard speaks out on rescinded nomination

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport native, singer and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepard is speaking out after his nomination for the 2021 Blues Rock Artist of the Year was rescinded by the executive committee of the Blues Foundation Board of Directors.
Shepard took to Facebook to inform the public that his nomination was withdrawn due to concern over one of his vehicles, a replica of the car from The Dukes of Hazzard television show.
The replica car displayed a confederate flag on the roof, which Wayne claims he removed in the past.
“Years ago I put that car in permanent storage and some time ago, I made the decision to permanently cover the flag on my car because it was completely against my values and offensive to the African American community which created the music I love so much and I apologize to anyone that I have unintentionally hurt because of it,” said Wayne.
“I want to make something very clear and unequivocal; I condemn and stand in complete opposition to all forms of racism and oppression and always have.”
According to reports, Kenny Wayne’s father was also asked to step down as a member of the Blues Foundation Board of Directors.
