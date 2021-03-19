Perfect Spring-like weather this weekend

(KSLA) - This weekend is the start of Spring. We will have great weather to go with it! The sunshine will be back with no rain and pleasant afternoon temperatures!
The clouds were back today, but will be clearing by this evening. There should still be plenty around, especially south of I-20. Good news is that there will not be any rain. Temperatures should be in the 50s, so you might need a jacket for any evening plans.
Tonight will go back to clear conditions. Clouds will clear away and there will not be any rain. Temperatures will be a bit chilly! Lows will be in the mid 30s around the I-30 corridor. Everywhere else will get down to the upper 30s to the lower 40s.
Through the weekend we should have some great weather! We will be dry, the sunshine will be out shining! Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s. Some of you might get up to the 70s, particularly by Sunday. It will be a very nice weekend, and a great official start to Spring on Saturday! The Spring Equinox takes place at 4:37 AM Saturday morning.
Monday should remain dry for the most part. Clouds will be on the increase, however, and some light showers are possible. As of now, I have the rain chance at only 20%. Temperatures will be a little warmer and get up to the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have more rain push its way in. You will likely need your umbrella for the day, and there could be some heavy downpours. There is also the possibility some of the showers could include severe storms. It is still several days out, so things could change. I would plan on there being rain at least. As of now, I have the rain chance Tuesday at 50% and Wednesday at 30%.
The rain next week has a lot of uncertainty. The timing in particular is what’s in question. We could see more of the rain Monday night, or Tuesday, or even Wednesday. Therefore, the rain chances could change over the weekend. What we do know is that two separate systems will pass by the ArkLaTex bringing some rain. Monday through Thursday all have a shot of seeing rain, so it would be best to have an umbrella on those days. By Friday, I believe the rain will be gone by then.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.