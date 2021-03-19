Perfect Spring-like weather this weekend

The rain next week has a lot of uncertainty. The timing in particular is what’s in question. We could see more of the rain Monday night, or Tuesday, or even Wednesday. Therefore, the rain chances could change over the weekend. What we do know is that two separate systems will pass by the ArkLaTex bringing some rain. Monday through Thursday all have a shot of seeing rain, so it would be best to have an umbrella on those days. By Friday, I believe the rain will be gone by then.