Pandemic, less production, drive fuel prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a double-edged sword for oil-related companies in East Texas, as according to AAA, rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices higher.
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by five cents to $2.82. $2.64 here in Texas.
In Longview, the price of a gallon of regular gas has jumped 20 cents in the last month.
“When the pandemic hit, there was sort of a perfect storm for the oil industry. Saudi Arabia and Russia were in a price war so the supply of oil was really ramped up. Now were seeing almost the reverse of that. As the economy has opened up, the demand has gone up, but the supply is still restrained,” says LeTourneau University associate professor of economics John Barrett.
According to AAA, pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low.
But crude oil was up by more than $2 a barrel on Friday.
“OPEC has agreed to substantially cut back production. So the supply has shrunk considerably,” Barrett says.
Domestic drilling is down.
“When the price of oil collapsed, it didn’t make economic sense to keep those wells online and keep pumping, so they shut down as well. The oil industry is like a tanker, not a speedboat. It reacts very slowly,” Barrett says.
Refining is down, partly because of winter storm shutdowns in February, the pandemic and less domestic drilling.
The Energy Information Administration’s report shows American refinery capacity at 56%, the lowest rate recorded by the agency.
“There’s some known unknowns they’re wrestling with. How much longer is the pandemic going to last? It’s not clear how rapidly the economy is going to recover,” says Barrett.
On average, Americans are paying 14 percent more at the pump compared to February.
