NWLA doctors weigh in on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

“We will probably have data on high school-aged children first,” Dr. Bocchini said. “The Pfizer vaccine is already approved for children as young as 16. For Pfizer and the other manufacturers we will probably have adolescent data first, hopefully before the school year starts in the fall. Typically with studies when the safety is shown with the older children we then move down to younger age groups. The goal of the studies is to get down to 6 months of age to see how safe and effective the vaccines are and part of this is picking the right dose. So by fall maybe if we are lucky we will have the right dosage for teenagers, high school students. Then perhaps by early winter or January of next year, we might have the data for younger children.”