NWLA doctors weigh in on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moderna has become the first to start pediatric clinical trials for their COVID-19 vaccine.
The trial will be in two parts — in the first, different vaccine doses will be administered to children between 6 months old and 11 years old. Approximately 6,750 children will be participating in the clinical trials.
Pfizer announced they will begin their pediatric clinical trials later in 2021. LSU Health Shreveport has been selected as one of the sites where the trial will take place.
Dr. John Vanchiere, a professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport, says their trial will be for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. He says enrollment will start in May.
“The trial itself will look a lot like the adult trial,” Dr. Vanchiere said. “It is a randomized procedure. We are blinded to whether folks are in the placebo or vaccine. The goal is to first determine how effective the vaccine is in children. What is going on right now, not here but in a few select sites, is what is known as the Phase 1 study. That is to determine the correct dose of vaccine to use in children. After that is completed, they will move on to the larger Phase Two and Phase Three trials, which is what we will do here.”
Dr. Joseph Bocchini Jr, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton, says children play an important part in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“We will not get community protection or herd immunity until children are vaccinated,” Dr. Bocchini said. “Children make up 12% of the cases reported. Even though they don’t get as sick as adults do, they can still spread it. We need to protect them with the vaccine the same way we need to protect adults. This is a really important step forward.”
In a statement released Tuesday, Moderna says children between 6 months to a year will receive two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart at a 25, 50 or 100 microgram level. Children between 2 years old and 11 years old will receive two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart at either a 50 or 100 microgram level.
The findings of the first part of the study will determine which dose will be used in the second part of the study.
“This is a really important step in the evolution of protection against COVID,” Dr. Bocchini said. “It’s important that children get vaccinated against this virus. Clinical trials for children is encouraging and means that very soon we will have the data help us make decisions on how and when it will be best to immunize children for COVID-19.”
“We will probably have data on high school-aged children first,” Dr. Bocchini said. “The Pfizer vaccine is already approved for children as young as 16. For Pfizer and the other manufacturers we will probably have adolescent data first, hopefully before the school year starts in the fall. Typically with studies when the safety is shown with the older children we then move down to younger age groups. The goal of the studies is to get down to 6 months of age to see how safe and effective the vaccines are and part of this is picking the right dose. So by fall maybe if we are lucky we will have the right dosage for teenagers, high school students. Then perhaps by early winter or January of next year, we might have the data for younger children.”
