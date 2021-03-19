Newspaper carrier shot, injured in Marshall; suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after she was shot while doing her job.
According to a news release from the City of Marshall, officers were alerted just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19 after a patrol lieutenant heard several gunshots north of his location, near the 500 block of Oak Street.
Dispatchers soon received calls from residents in the area.
“The callers stated they could hear a female screaming for help. The female victim called 911 and stated that she believed she had been shot,” reads the news release.
Officers responded to the scene and found the victim. She was treated at the scene and sent to an east Texas hospital for surgery.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim is a 34-year-old newspaper carrier who was working at the time. Police say she did not know who shot her or why.
Police say as of Friday afternoon, an arrest has been made. Investigators say the shooter fired from a second story window of a building in the 600 block of Oak Street.
Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police say he was uncooperative with officers and was detained during the investigation. Detectives obtained a warrant for Galvan’s apartment and reportedly found an AR15 rifle, as well as spent casings and a large amount of THC products.
Galvan was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending.
