Natchitoches man facing two counts of attempted second degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, accused of his role in a shooting that took place in October 2020.
Billy Smith, 30, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was arrested on March 15, 2021, according to a Facebook post.
Around 4 a.m. on October 17, 2020, Natchitoches police officers were called to the 800 block of Clarence Drive regarding the sounds of gunshots in the area. At the scene, they found an injured woman.
She told officers she saw two people outside of her window, and they began to shoot into her home.
The Natchitoches Police Department asks if anyone has any additional information regarding this incident - please contact police by calling (318) 352-8101 or call Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. All information given shall remain confidential.
