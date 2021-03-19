Myles Brennan battles for LSU starting QB job after healing from bizarre abdominal injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The battle for LSU’s starting quarterback job is underway but may not be decided until late August and while Max Johnson got the first snaps of spring, fifth-year Tiger Myles Brennan hasn’t gone anywhere.
Thursday, March 18, was not only a beautiful day because of the weather but also because, for the first time in a year, the media was allowed to attend a practice.
Brennan started the first three games of 2020, before ripping muscles in his lower abdomen against Missouri and then missing the remainder of the season.
To say the injury was bizarre would be an understatement. Brennan said multiple doctors looked at him and said they had never seen an injury like it, in that spot.
He added doctors even said they’d be naming the surgery after him but Brennan pointed out he didn’t really feel comfortable with that.
