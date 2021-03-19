MARCH 20 ELECTION: What to know before you head to the polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, March 20 is Election Day in Louisiana, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has some reminders for voters before they head to the polls.
Twenty parishes in the state will have multi-parish elections, as well as local races. Those parishes are: Ascension, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Jefferson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Landry, Washington, Webster, and Winn.
Twenty-three parishes will vote only on multi-parish races (such as U.S. Representative): Assumption, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.
Ten parishes will have only local races. They are: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Mary, St. Tammany, and Vermilion.
And 11 parishes will have no elections. They include: Acadia, Allen, Claiborne, Iberia, Lafayette, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Union.
THINGS TO REMEMBER ON ELECTION DAY
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov
KSLA will track election results here.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with PPE and will regularly sanitize frequently touched areas, including voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters. Masks for voters are recommended, but not required.
For more information, call 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
