LSU QB battle will continue until the fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If LSU wants to improve on their 5-5 record in 2020, they’ll need consistent production from the quarterback spot. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, TJ Finley, and Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for QB1.
“Max Johnson is taking the first snaps. He won the last two games for us. Myles Brennan did a tremendous job. TJ Finley did a tremendous job. Those guys are fighting for a quarterback spot. Garrett Nussmeier looked very good today. I think they took all equal reps. Max took the first reps. I told him he was going to do that. The competition is open, let the best man win,” said Ed Orgeron.
The competition will remain open until fall camp. The four are being grading for their work on and off the field.
“We’re not only in the shotgun, we’re taking snaps from the center. So that’s different. There’s some different things that we’ve been doing. Just them being able to execute the offense, and see who’s going to be the leader out there. That’s going to happen in scrimmages, it’s going to happen in August. This is an ongoing thing. I’m watching everything they do. Fourth quarter, class attendance, grades. Everything they do counts. we’re competing,” said Orgeron.
If there’s a favorite in this battle, Myles Brennan leads the pack. He missed seven games last season with an injury.
“Yeah it’s been crazy. It’s probably the strangest injury I’ve had. I saw a lot of doctors. We sent the MRI to NFL teams, to professional baseball teams, golf doctors, tennis. Anything with torquing of the lower abdomen, just to see if they had any advice. No one had seen an injury like this in this exact spot that I had it,” said LSU QB Myles Brennan.
“Myles looks a 100 percent to me. I don’t know if he is, but he’s doing everything. He’s done everything in the fourth quarter. He’s running around. He’s running some bootlegs today. He looked very good. He threw the ball very well. He’s not complaining about anything. He hasn’t missed one practice,” said Orgeron.
Brennan went 1-2 as a starter last season. But the defense surrendered 44 points to Mississippi State, and 45 to Missouri in those losses.
