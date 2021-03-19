LSU Health Shreveport holds annual Match Day ceremony for graduates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday, March 19 was Match Day for medical students nationwide.
Match Day is when medical school students find out where they will go for their graduate education. On Friday, LSU Health Shreveport celebrated this big day in-person instead of virtually at the David Toms 265 Academy in Shreveport.
There were 115 graduating medical students and 109 students matched to residency programs across the United States.
Leading up to Match Day, students receive a notification from the National Resident Matching Program of the Association of American Medical Colleges, or the NRMP, confirming if they matched with a residency program. Students list their choices for residency programs, and institutions list their choices of students to fill them. A computer algorithm then simultaneously takes the list of programs ranked by the student and the list of students ranked by the residency programs to “match” or fill available program positions.
“Our medical school did incredibly well in the Match with 98% of our 115 students matching. These results are significantly better than many medical schools across the nation which reflects the commitment by our faculty to help each student achieve their personal best,” said Dr. David Lewis, dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.
Match Day also reveals new physicians coming into the Shreveport-Bossier City area. LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine successfully filled all 139 residency positions available.
“I am delighted we were able to hold an in-person Match Day ceremony this year to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of the Class of 2021. It was extremely disappointing not only to the students and their families in 2020 for Match Day to be held virtually but to all those who have invested in the lives of these students over their four years. I congratulate each student who had a successful match today and applaud all our faculty and staff for the role they played in this important milestone in the lives of these students,” shared Dr. G. E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.
Student Alexander Morgan said, “To find out that you get to do your dream job in a place you really want to go I mean there just aren’t words.”
Sisters Nimi and Naina Singh matched together at LSU Health Shreveport, but they said the matching experience was different from what other former students experienced.
“I was unable to do an away rotation and that’s when you kind of get to explore another program and that opportunity was stolen from us because of the pandemic, but the school did a great job acclimating us, we had new rotations created.”
Student Affairs Director Peggy Murphy said it took seven months to put this ceremony together. Last year it was virtual, but she said this year she is happy they were able to walk with their colleagues.
“It’s four years of hard work and it’s the combination of all the classroom time, working in the clinics, figuring out who they want to be as a physician.”
Despite the pandemic, graduating students say it’s a day they won’t forget.
