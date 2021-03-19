LSU Health Shreveport holds annual Match Day ceremony for graduates

“I am delighted we were able to hold an in-person Match Day ceremony this year to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of the Class of 2021. It was extremely disappointing not only to the students and their families in 2020 for Match Day to be held virtually but to all those who have invested in the lives of these students over their four years. I congratulate each student who had a successful match today and applaud all our faculty and staff for the role they played in this important milestone in the lives of these students,” shared Dr. G. E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.