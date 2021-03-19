La. casinos see large drop in revenue since Feb. 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana casinos saw millions in revenue loss from February 2020 to February 2021. Revenue also dropped between January and February of 2021.
Since last year, revenue from casinos across the state dropped 27.7 percent, a monetary total around $43,090,071.
In the Shreveport-Bossier City area, DiamondJacks suffered the most by having to shut their doors last May. Below are the revenue and loss totals for each local casino.
Statewide, the Shreveport-Bossier City area suffered the most loss with revenue down nearly 33 percent.
Lake Charles and New Orleans area casinos lost nearly 28 percent of revenue, and Baton Rouge casinos lost 14 percent.
Click here to see the full market comparison report for the state.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.