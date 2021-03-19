Great weekend followed by more storms next week

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking unsettled weather that will be back in the region. Clouds will be on the increase Monday, with the chance of a shower during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Once we get to Tuesday, we are tracking a lot more in terms of widespread showers and thunderstorm activity. There is some potential that some of these thunderstorms Tuesday could be on the strong side, and this will be to be watched closely as we go through the weekend. We are tracking more rain Wednesday as well before the wet weather finally clears out.