Great weekend followed by more storms next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have made it to the end of another week and we are tracking some great weather for the ArkLatex over the next few days as we officially kick off spring Saturday.
Temperatures will be somewhat on the cool side over the next couple of days, but highs should return to the 70s by Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking rain and thunderstorms that will be returning to the ArkLaTex. Starting late Monday and continuing through Wednesday, we are tracking wet weather with potential for some strong storms Tuesday. There’s still some uncertainty in terms of how strong these storms get, but this is something that will have to be watched closely.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, make sure you grab a jacket as it is another cool start across the region. Much like yesterday, don’t expect temperatures to move up all that much today, with highs that will likely be around the 60° mark. While we do have some cloud cover this morning, we should see ample sunshine move in once again as we head into the afternoon hours.
As we go through your weekend forecast, we are tracking great weather as we start the spring season Saturday. You should expect sunshine both days of the weekend, along with rebounding temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s, with Sunday likely being the day that we return to the 70s throughout the region. You will really want to get outside and enjoy this weather.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking unsettled weather that will be back in the region. Clouds will be on the increase Monday, with the chance of a shower during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Once we get to Tuesday, we are tracking a lot more in terms of widespread showers and thunderstorm activity. There is some potential that some of these thunderstorms Tuesday could be on the strong side, and this will be to be watched closely as we go through the weekend. We are tracking more rain Wednesday as well before the wet weather finally clears out.
So make sure you enjoy the next few days before the wet weather returns to the region! Have a great weekend!
