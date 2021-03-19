CDC expected to reduce social distancing recommendations for schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents could see yet another change to their child’s classroom.
The CDC is expected to make an announcement Friday, March 19, revising the recommended distance between students. The potential decision would reduce the six feet social distancing guidance down to three feet.
This comes after the publication of a study between several Massachusetts schools. The study compared districts where students and staff members stayed three feet and six feet apart. In both cases, researchers found COVD-19 case rates were about the same.
West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts is all for updated guidelines.
“Maybe that would help with some of the quarantine protocols,” said Watts. “Maybe you wouldn’t have to quarantine as many kids if somebody tested if they were inside that six feet mark.”
However, he said a change wouldn’t happen until the next school year.
“We just wouldn’t change what we’re doing right now. We’ve had a lot of success this year. Our teachers have done an amazing job. We’ve had our kids on campus for most of the year, so it wouldn’t be prudent to change anything we’re doing right now,” Watts added.
The president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers said she would support the new guidance as long as it’s based on solid research.
“As long as the decision is guided by scientific information, I’m all right with it,” said Angela Reams-Brown.
She said the current distancing rules have put teachers in a bind.
“Here in EBR, we have a lot of older schools where six feet isn’t even possible for teachers to deal with the current teacher-pupil makeup,” Brown explained.
She said any changes should only be made if it’s safe for all students, faculty, and staff.
“We need to make sure that within those four walls, it is as safe as possible,” Brown added.
If officials offer any other guidance changes, those will be passed along as well.
