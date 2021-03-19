Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are hosting a blood drive Tuesday, March 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The “Bee Kind, Give Blood” drive will be held at 2510 Viking Dr. The drive will help LifeShare Blood Center to replenish its blood supply following a shortage in donations from the winter storm in February.
“I encourage anyone who can give blood to come on out and help build the blood supply,” said Sheriff Whittington. “First responders and citizens alike can join us to help give the ‘gift of life.’ Your gift of blood can be used to help another person who is fighting cancer or sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Your donation could save someone’s life.”
Anyone can donate if they:
- Are 16-years-old or older
- Are in good health
- Meet height, weight, and other donation requirements
Donors need to eat a good meal and increase fluid intake before donating.
You can stop by the substation on Viking Drive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the day of the drive, or you can schedule an appointment here.
The goal is to receive at least 21 donations. Each donor will receive a “Bee Kind” t-shirt while supplies last.
