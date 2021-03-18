Woman throws “birthday party” for street construction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No one can ever accuse New Orleans residents of not having a sense of humor.
After a year of never-ending street construction outside of her home on 20th Street, Natalie Naquin Harvey decided to throw a first “birthday party” for the development that has practically shut down her street for a full year.
“Happy first birthday to our street construction! It was one year ago this week when they first began to rip up our street,” Harvey wrote on Facebook. “One year later, half the street is impassable — just last week, we had a massive, 6-foot-deep hole!”
Harvey took to the street to set out decorations and take social media photos with a cake that featured a replica of the scene outside her door.
Her social media post depicting her party has been shared over 500 times on Facebook.
