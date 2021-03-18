Man on bicycle shot multiple times in Werner Park area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person reportedly was shot multiple times in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the 2700 block of Vivian Street. According to dispatch records, at least 15 Shreveport Police Department units responded to the scene.
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in his upper body multiple times while riding a bicycle. He’s reportedly in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.
There are no suspects at this time, but police say there were multiple witnesses.
Authorities released a surveillance image of the dark blue sedan, possibly with Texas tags, that they believe was used in the shooting. The make and model of the vehicle have not been determined.
KSLA crews on scene report seeing an ambulance leave the area.
