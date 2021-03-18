Man on bicycle shot multiple times in Werner Park area

Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Murray Street near Vivian and Velva streets Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | March 18, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:00 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person reportedly was shot multiple times in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the 2700 block of Vivian Street. According to dispatch records, at least 15 Shreveport Police Department units responded to the scene.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in his upper body multiple times while riding a bicycle. He’s reportedly in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time, but police say there were multiple witnesses.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the dark blue sedan, possibly with Texas tags, that they believe was used in the shooting. The make and model of the vehicle have not been determined.

Suspect vehicle involved in shooting in the 2700 block of Vivian Street. (Source: Shreveport Police)
The Shreveport Police Department responded to Murray Street near Vivian and Velva streets Thursday, March 18, 2021 after a reported shooting. (Source: KSLA)

KSLA crews on scene report seeing an ambulance leave the area.

