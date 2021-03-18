2021 Miss LSUS announced as tradition continues despite pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSUS has named its 2021 Miss LSUS as the tradition continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The runner-up of the 2020 pageant, Abbagail Huddleston-Williams, has taken the 2021 title. While the in-person pageant was canceled due to the pandemic, the school made a special video announcement to celebrate its new queen.
The longstanding pageant is sponsored by the LSUS Alumni Association. The pageant was not held in 1995, but celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017.
The reigning Miss LSUS serves as an ambassador for the university, representing the school in-person and online. The 2020 Miss LSUS Hailey Garrett served as the face of the school’s COVID-19 messaging to students, along with Student Government Association President Tyson Lee.
“We are excited to work with Abbagail as our Miss LSUS representative for the upcoming year,” the director of Student Activities & Recreational Sports said. “She is a talented, caring student who spreads positivity across campus. She is involved in several organizations and will be an excellent ambassador for the university.”
Huddleston-Williams is a junior majoring in criminal justice. She’s involved in the Student Activities Board, the Student Government Association, and Phi Mu. She also serves as a student employee at the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research (INAR) Call Center.
“I am very honored to have the privilege and opportunity to be chosen to hold this title,” Huddleston-Williams said. “My plan as the 2021 Miss LSUS is to serve the campus to the best of my ability, and I am hoping that although COVID-19 is still among us, we can still have a spectacular year. I am proud to serve not only the campus, but the community as well. Go Pilots!”
