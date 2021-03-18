Man dies, reportedly from medical emergency, while in custody of Caddo Parish deputies

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while in custody of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, authorities say.
Caddo officials say around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, deputies went out to a mobile home in the 14500 block of Pecan Road to execute a search warrant for Chad Deloach, 38. Deputies did not located Deloach, but were met by William Walls, who they say came outside from a back door of another mobile home on the property.
Deputies asked to search the home for Deloach; Walls granted them permission, officials say.
Caddo officials say while deputies were searching Walls’ mobile home, he became aggravated with deputies and tried to go back inside his home. Officials say for the safety of the officers, Walls was detained and put in a patrol car. A spokesperson with CPSO says Walls was never placed under arrest, but was put in handcuffs. The spokesperson says Walls was told by deputies he could potentially be taken to jail if he interfered with the deputies’ efforts to execute the search warrant.
CPSO officials say Walls accompanied deputies while they performed a search of his home, which took about three minutes.
Deputies continued to search the property, then came back to the patrol car after about two minutes and began speaking with Walls, who remained handcuffed and along in the back of the patrol unit. While speaking with him, deputies say Walls suffered a medical emergency. He was removed from the car and medical personnel were contacted. Officials say CPR was performed while waiting for medical professionals. Walls was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, however, Caddo officials say the preliminary report shows no evidence of mistreatment and that Walls had “severe heart disease.”
The CPSO spokesperson also says there is body cam footage of the incident, as well as dash cam footage. Officials say they’ve reviewed the footage and believe the deputies’ actions were reasonable.
“The events on Thursday are terribly unfortunate and we express our condolences to the Walls family,” said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. “While our investigation is still ongoing, we have reviewed dashcam and bodycam video from our deputies, conducted interviews, and received the verbal coroner’s report, all of which indicate that the deputies followed proper procedures and were reasonable. This case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review if he chooses.”
Walls’ family disputes the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office’s version of the events. A family member who did not want to be named told KSLA News 12 that deputies “manhandled” Walls before putting him into handcuffs and detaining him. He did not go into further detail but added, “My dad would still be alive if it wasn’t for these officers.”
CPSO officials claim Walls refused commands from deputies and tried to retreat into his home. For officer safety, officials say deputies grabbed his arms and put him in handcuffs.
He also would not give any information about Walls’ medical history, or whether or not that may have caused a medical emergency.
Caddo Parish officials say they are still looking for Deloach. According to court records, Deloach has a lengthy criminal history with more than 10 arrests dating back to 2001 on charges such as domestic abuse battery, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, violation of protective order, theft of goods, simple battery, hit and run, and discharge of a firearm in a subdivision, among others.
The investigation is ongoing.
