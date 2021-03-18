KSLA Salutes: Air National Guardsman credits Grambling for his success

“It was great,” Coward said. “I was very fortunate. My parents went to Grambling. They actually met there. They got married and had four boys, me being the youngest. All of us went to Grambling as well. HBCUs are so important. It was a place where I saw people that looked like me be successful and a lot of it is emulation; what do you see. Every Saturday we went to the home football games and you learned about Jackson University, Southern University, Prairie View, Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley. These were places of distinction where people who looked like you were successful and did great things. It was a no brainer for me to attend. When I got there in 1998 I already knew the lay of the land. I also knew I wanted to be in the Air Force. I’ve always loved airplanes ever since I was a kid. At the time Grambling had Air Force ROTC Detachment 311. I remember the first day of my summer session, I went in and talked to the captain at the time. I told him I wanted to be an Air Force officer and he told me I made the right decision, told me to come back in the fall and register for these classes and the rest is history.”