‘From Drew, with love’: Brees pens ‘Thank You’ letter to Saints and the city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, quarterback Drew Brees has shared a “Thank you” letter to the Saints organization, fans and the City of New Orleans.
In the nearly four minute long video, Brees reads a letter as he reminisces on his time with the team and in the city.
“Words can not express the love and appreciation I have for you,” says Brees. “You told me that if I loved New Orleans, you would love me back. No truer words have ever been spoken.”
Brees goes on to thank Gayle Benson and the late Tom Benson for taking a chance on him in 2006 after he was released from the San Diego Chargers following a shoulder injury.
“I recognize the chance you took when signing me on March 14, 2006. I worked everyday to prove you right!”
He also adds, “Ms. Gayle…you are one of the most kind and generous and extraordinary people we know. Thank you for your love and grace, guidance and leadership. I still miss my visits with Mr. Benson and his grandfatherly advice.”
Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis were also acknowledged in Brees’ letter. He speaks about the trio’s 15-year friendship that reached beyond the locker room.
“For 15 years, our relationship grew past that of player/coach and player/GM. I’ve watched your children grow, and you’ve watched mine. We have struggled, laughed, cried and celebrated together. Your trust and belief gave me great confidence, and brought out my absolute best.”
Brees continues to thank all the players, coaches and training staff who surrounded him during his 15 years with the Saints. Remembering all of the early mornings and late nights together practicing, training and reviewing film.
Lastly, he thanks his wife Brittany and their four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.
“Brittany…you are my angel. I am not sure why God blessed me with you, but you have beem my shining star,” says Brees. “To Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen…When this journey began, you were just a hope and a dream. Each of you brought so much joy and purpose to my life and career.”
Brees, who has broken numerous records of over the course of his 20-year career in the NFL, officially announced his retirement Sunday, the 15th anniversary of him signing to Saints. The announcement was made on his Instagram page with the help of Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.
