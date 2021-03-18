Caddo Parish to launch Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is launching an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) to assist eligible people who have been financially impacted or unable to pay bills due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are pleased to be able to provide assistance to Caddo Parish residents who were impacted financially by COVID-19,” said parish administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson. “We strongly encourage all those who are struggling financially to meet their rent requirements to visit the website, get more information on the program, and to apply online if you meet the qualifications,” said Wilson.
The goal of the ERA program is to aid families and individuals who have suffered a temporary financial setback due to COVID-19 and need help with current or past due residential rent and/or electricity costs. Landlords are also eligible to apply.
The ERA program was created as a result of recently enacted federal legislation that provided the $14.3 million in rental assistance to Caddo Parish.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online portal or by contacting one the program’s partnering non-profit agencies for application assistance: Catholic Charities of North Louisiana; NWLA Community Development Corporation; Grace Project; Providence House; and United Way of Northwest Louisiana. A full listing of each non-profit and contact information can be found at the online portal.
Applicants must meet certain income restrictions and provide documentation of their income and past-due rent payments.
For application assistance or help with program questions, call the ERA Help hotline at (318) 226-6598, email CADDOERA@caddo.org or visit the online portal for a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).
Once an application is complete, a program representative will contact the applicant to continue next steps in the program process.
The program will begin accepting online applications on April 1 at 8 a.m.
