Woman dead following crash involving Nash police vehicle

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a crash involving a Nash Police Department vehicle on the morning of Wednesday, March 17.
Clarissa Arriaga, 45, of Pasadena, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. She was a passenger in an SUV. Her husband, Franciso Arriaga, 47, was the driver. He and their two children were sent to a Texarkana hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officer Sostenes Sanchez was transported to another Texarkana hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria.
Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.
According to authorities, Arriaga was traveling northbound on Summerhill Road and failed to stop at a flashing red traffic light. His SUV was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle by Sanchez, who was traveling west on New Boston Road. The SUV was flipped on its top during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
