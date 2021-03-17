Will Drew Brees’ multiple NFL records stand the test of time?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It seems like everyone has a different way to define the greatest of all time, but the numbers do not lie, and statistically, Drew Brees is the top dog. The records he holds are flat-out incredible. The question is which ones will eventually be broken. The answer? Probably not many.
Let’s start with the two that may fall first. Brees leads the way with 80,358 passing yards, but that’s less than 1,200 ahead of Tom Brady, who doesn’t look like he’s ready to call it quits anytime soon. Still, Brees broke that 80,000 mark first.
Then there are completions, where number nine was also the first to break 7,000. However, his 7,142 will probably be caught by Brady within the next two seasons.
The next two, on the other hand, may stand the test of time and outlast all of us. It took 52 years for someone to snap Johnny Unitas’s record of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Brees snapped it back in October of 2012 and kept on pushing to a remarkable 54 straight games finding the end zone in the air. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady both made a run at that record, and both came up short.
Brady’s current streak is at seven games. So to break the record, he’d have to play another three years and throw a touchdown pass every game to top Brees. Again, considering how long it took someone to step past Unitas, it’s highly unlikely that even Brady does it in his 40′s.
Finally, there’s Drew’s record of five different season with at least 5,000 yards passing. What’s even wilder is it’s only been done 12 times ever in the NFL, and no other quarterback has more than one such season.
The way the Chiefs offense works, maybe Patrick Mahomes makes a run at that number eventually. But there are a lot of factors, like health, consistency, and the same head coach and scheme that played into Brees being able to accomplish such an unheard of feat. It’s safe to say many of his numbers on the field will hold up for quite some time.
