Texarkana shooting leaves one injured; suspect wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Police Department, detectives are on the lookout for suspect Jason Stewart Jr, 18, for his alleged involvement in a shooting.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Locust Street just before 12 p.m. on reports of a female being shot.
The victim was identified as Kayla Keatts, 20. Keatts was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Dispatch issued information to officers that a suspect was last seen leaving the scene on foot wearing a black shirt and black shorts, and having a dreadlocks hairstyle.
Stewart is wanted for domestic battery in the first degree.
This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
