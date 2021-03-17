Rain comes to an end with sunshine on its way

(KSLA) - The showers and storms will be moving away and the severe threat will be over by this evening. The weather will be improving for a few days as the sunshine returns.
This evening will have a couple showers early, but will be drying up as the evening wears on. There should be sunshine just before sunset for most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be a little cooler as well. It should cool to the 60s as the sun goes down.
Tonight, some clouds will build their way back in. It should remain dry though. These clouds will be wrapping around the low-pressure center that was responsible for the storms today. So, now that it is passed us, our weather will be improving. Temperatures will be a little chilly first thing Thursday morning though. It will cool to the lower 40s along the I-30 corridor and down to the mid 40s everywhere else.
On Thursday, the rain will be gone. A few wrap-around clouds will be around in the morning, but should not stick around for too long. So, by the afternoon, the clouds will start to move away, and we’ll get some sunshine! Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 60s, so it will be cooler. It will also be a breezy day with winds up to around 15-20 mph.
Friday will be another very nice day with maybe less clouds, and slightly cooler temperatures. At the very least, there will not be any rain! Highs will only be in the lower 60s. It should be some great weather to end this week!
Through the weekend we should have some great weather! We will be dry for one reason, but also the sunshine will be out shining! Temperatures will heat up to the upper 60s. Some of you might get up to the 70s, particularly by Sunday. It will be a very nice weekend, and a great official start to Spring on Saturday!
Monday should remain dry for the most part. Clouds will be on the increase, however, and some light showers are possible. As of now, I have the rain chance at only 20%. Temperatures will be a little warmer and get up to the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have more rain push its way in. It does not appear to be a washout, although you will likely need your umbrella for the day. There is also the possibility some of there showers could include severe storms. It is still several days out, so things could change. I would plan on there being rain at least.
Have a great rest of the week!
