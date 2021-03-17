Prepare for storms by building a preparedness kit

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken | March 17, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 7:35 AM

(KSLA) - With storms on the horizon for the ArkLaTex — residents are urged to make preparations.

One way to prepare before storms move into the region, residents can assemble a preparedness kit.

Preparing for severe weather

According to the National Weather Service, here are the basic supplies for a basic kit:

  • Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies
  • Bottled Water
  • Non-Perishable food
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First Aid Supplies
    • Bandages
    • Ointment
    • Disinfectant wipes
  • Tissues
  • Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation
  • Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket (recommend one for each person in your home)
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Personal hygiene items (travel size deodorant, cotton swabs, feminine items, etc)
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Important documents (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)
  • Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book
  • Battery-powered radio and an NOAA Weather radio
  • Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)
  • Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)
  • Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
  • Cups and utensils
  • A change of clothes for each person in your home
  • Rain gear
  • Cash
  • Paper towels
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Cards or game

The best place to store your kit is near your safe space — such as a room inside the home without windows.

For more information on preparedness kits, click here. Track storms in the First Alert Weather App here.

