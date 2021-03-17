Prepare for storms by building a preparedness kit

(KSLA) - With storms on the horizon for the ArkLaTex — residents are urged to make preparations.
One way to prepare before storms move into the region, residents can assemble a preparedness kit.
According to the National Weather Service, here are the basic supplies for a basic kit:
- Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies
- Bottled Water
- Non-Perishable food
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First Aid Supplies
- Bandages
- Ointment
- Disinfectant wipes
- Tissues
- Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation
- Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket (recommend one for each person in your home)
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Personal hygiene items (travel size deodorant, cotton swabs, feminine items, etc)
- Whistle to signal for help
- Important documents (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)
- Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book
- Battery-powered radio and an NOAA Weather radio
- Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)
- Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)
- Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Cups and utensils
- A change of clothes for each person in your home
- Rain gear
- Cash
- Paper towels
- Fire Extinguisher
- Cards or game
The best place to store your kit is near your safe space — such as a room inside the home without windows.
