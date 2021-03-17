NPSO releases fish finder image that led to the discovery of human remains

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has posted the image that led to the presumed recovery of a missing woman’s remains.
Zach Gagnard noticed the image on his fish finder while fishing in the Cane River Lake in February. He and his friends thought it appeared to be suspicious, so they contacted law enforcement.
“Little did Zach and his friends know, this image would solve the mystery of a 28-year-old cold case missing persons report being investigated by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and presumed recovery of remains believed to be that of Kara E. Vaughn reported missing on November 3, 1993,” reads a Facebook post.
The remains were recovered by divers from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and NSPO on March 15. An ID and photo of Kara Vaughn were found in the vehicle by diving crews. Her remains will be sent to the LSU FACES lab to positively identify remains by using dental records and DNA.
Kara E. Vaughn of Natchitoches was 40-years-old at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing on November 23, 1993.
According to a Facebook post from NPSO, family members told authorities that she left their Point Place home on the evening of November 3 in a white 1978 Honda Civic. They also noted that Vaughn, a diabetic, left without her medication and less than $10 in cash.
“She left home that evening upset and previously stated “she would drive her vehicle in Cane River and never be found,” states a Facebook post.
Detectives with NPSO began an investigation into her disappearance and spoke with family and friends in 1993. However, they were unable to develop any leads. During the investigation, some friends told authorities she may have traveled to California.
“Retired detectives that investigated the case, say these are the type of cases that remain on your mind because you want to give the family of loved one’s answers.”
Vaughn’s information was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Over the years, NPSO searched the Cane River Lake multiple times as decades passed. It wasn’t until Gagnard alerted authorities to his discovery that put an end to a nearly 30-year-old mystery.
“Unfortunately the outcome did not come out as we expected for Kara but at least the family has some closure now,” said Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
