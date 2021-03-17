Haughton Brookshire’s to get new Spring Market

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Brookshire Grocery Co., they will soon be opening a Spring Market store in Haughton, La.
The Brookshire’s store in Haughton at 1125 Hwy. 80 has been operating since 1977.
“We are very excited to bring a Spring Market store to Haughton which gives us an opportunity to further serve our Louisiana neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have served the Haughton area for more than 43 years and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team at the Spring Market store. We are Haughton proud!”
The Spring Market store is scheduled to open in early summer with a grand opening celebration. The company will host a hiring center closer to the opening and will release information at a later time.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.